Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Greek Shrimp and Ravioli Sauté

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Greek Shrimp and Ravioli Sauté
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal a fresh salad blend, garlic bread, and brownie bites for dessert.
This is a great weeknight meal that can be ready in 20 minutes.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Seafood
1/2 lb large peeled/deveined shrimp
1 (10-oz) container lemon dill finishing sauce
Produce
1/2 lb presliced fresh squash and onions (summer squash, zucchini, and onions)
Deli
2 oz Deli feta cheese
Dairy
8 oz refrigerated spinach and cheese ravioli
Dry Grocery
1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning
From Your Pantry
1 tablespoon olive oil

COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare pasta (20 minutes)
Prepare suggested sides in last 5 minutes cook time (if desired); serve

Recipe: Greek Shrimp and Ravioli Sauté
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:
1/2 lb large peeled/deveined shrimp (thawed and tails removed)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 lb presliced fresh squash and onions (summer squash, zucchini, and onions)
1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning
1 (10-oz) container lemon dill finishing sauce (from Seafood)
8 oz refrigerated spinach and cheese ravioli
2 oz Deli feta cheese, crumbled

Prep:
Thaw shrimp and remove tails.

Steps:
1. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil, vegetables, and seasoning in pan; cook and stir 2 minutes.
2. Reduce heat to low. Add sauce to vegetables; bring to a simmer. Stir in ravioli and cover; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Stir in shrimp and cover; cook 3–4 more minutes and until shrimp turn pink and opaque. Crumble cheese over top. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 410kcal; FAT 25g; SAT FAT 13g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 195mg; SODIUM 1190mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 2g;
SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 24g; VIT A 45%; VIT C 10%; CALC 25%; IRON 10%

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s