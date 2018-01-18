Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Greek Shrimp and Ravioli Sauté

Greek Shrimp and Ravioli Sauté
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal a fresh salad blend, garlic bread, and brownie bites for dessert.
This is a great weeknight meal that can be ready in 20 minutes.
MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Seafood
1/2 lb large peeled/deveined shrimp
1 (10-oz) container lemon dill finishing sauce
Produce
1/2 lb presliced fresh squash and onions (summer squash, zucchini, and onions)
Deli
2 oz Deli feta cheese
Dairy
8 oz refrigerated spinach and cheese ravioli
Dry Grocery
1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning
From Your Pantry
1 tablespoon olive oil
COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare pasta (20 minutes)
Prepare suggested sides in last 5 minutes cook time (if desired); serve
Recipe: Greek Shrimp and Ravioli Sauté
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
1/2 lb large peeled/deveined shrimp (thawed and tails removed)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 lb presliced fresh squash and onions (summer squash, zucchini, and onions)
1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning
1 (10-oz) container lemon dill finishing sauce (from Seafood)
8 oz refrigerated spinach and cheese ravioli
2 oz Deli feta cheese, crumbled
Prep:
Thaw shrimp and remove tails.
Steps:
1. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil, vegetables, and seasoning in pan; cook and stir 2 minutes.
2. Reduce heat to low. Add sauce to vegetables; bring to a simmer. Stir in ravioli and cover; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Stir in shrimp and cover; cook 3–4 more minutes and until shrimp turn pink and opaque. Crumble cheese over top. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 410kcal; FAT 25g; SAT FAT 13g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 195mg; SODIUM 1190mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 2g;
SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 24g; VIT A 45%; VIT C 10%; CALC 25%; IRON 10%