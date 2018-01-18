Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Greek Shrimp and Ravioli Sauté

Greek Shrimp and Ravioli Sauté

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal a fresh salad blend, garlic bread, and brownie bites for dessert.

This is a great weeknight meal that can be ready in 20 minutes.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Seafood

1/2 lb large peeled/deveined shrimp

1 (10-oz) container lemon dill finishing sauce

Produce

1/2 lb presliced fresh squash and onions (summer squash, zucchini, and onions)

Deli

2 oz Deli feta cheese

Dairy

8 oz refrigerated spinach and cheese ravioli

Dry Grocery

1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning

From Your Pantry

1 tablespoon olive oil

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare pasta (20 minutes)

Prepare suggested sides in last 5 minutes cook time (if desired); serve

Recipe: Greek Shrimp and Ravioli Sauté

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1/2 lb large peeled/deveined shrimp (thawed and tails removed)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 lb presliced fresh squash and onions (summer squash, zucchini, and onions)

1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning

1 (10-oz) container lemon dill finishing sauce (from Seafood)

8 oz refrigerated spinach and cheese ravioli

2 oz Deli feta cheese, crumbled

Prep:

Thaw shrimp and remove tails.

Steps:

1. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil, vegetables, and seasoning in pan; cook and stir 2 minutes.

2. Reduce heat to low. Add sauce to vegetables; bring to a simmer. Stir in ravioli and cover; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Stir in shrimp and cover; cook 3–4 more minutes and until shrimp turn pink and opaque. Crumble cheese over top. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 410kcal; FAT 25g; SAT FAT 13g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 195mg; SODIUM 1190mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 2g;

SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 24g; VIT A 45%; VIT C 10%; CALC 25%; IRON 10%