LIST: Power outages reported in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A number of homes and businesses in the Tampa Bay area are without power Thursday morning as chilly temperatures moved through the area overnight.
Tampa Electric, Duke Energy, Florida Power and Light, Lakeland Electric and Withlacoochee River Electric are all reporting power outages affecting thousands of Bay area residents.
TECO
As of Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m., 626 customers are without power.
Duke Energy
- Pinellas County – – 1,001 – 20,000 without power
- Polk County – 1 – 100 without power
- Highlands Co. – – 100 without power
FPL
Florida Power and Light estimates it will have power restored to all east coast customers by the end of the day on Sept. 17 and for customers on the west coast by the end of the day on Sept. 22, with the possible exception of areas impacted by tornadoes, severe flooding and other pockets of severe damage.
- Manatee County – 278 without power
- Sarasota County – 457 without power
Lakeland Electric
- 55 without power (0.04% of customers)
Withlacoochee River Electric
- Pasco County – 331 without power
- Citrus County – 1 without power
- Hernando County – 137 without power
Here are the numbers to call to report a power outage:
- Duke- 1-800-228-8485
- TECO- 1-877-588-1010
- FPL- 1-800-4-OUTAGE
- Lakeland Electric- 1-863-834-4248
- Withlacoochee River Electric- 352-567-5133
- Peace River Electric Cooperative- 1-800-282-3824
TECO says customers can monitor and track outages in their neighborhood through the outage map here.
Duke Energy customers can check outages here.
Withlacoochee River Electric customers can check outages here.
