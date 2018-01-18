Pinellas deputy involved in crash while responding to emergency call

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Sheriff’s deputy patrol car was involved in a crash Thursday while responding to an emergency call in Tarpon Springs.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pinellas Avenue (Alt 19) and East Curlew Place.

Deputy Natalie Williams, 48, was on-duty and driving her marked Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office 2016 Chevy Tahoe southbound on Pinellas Avenue when she was struck by a 2014 Honda Civic driven by 72-year-old Treasure Lee Love. Investigators said Deputy Williams had her lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

Deputy Williams was taken to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries. Love refused medical treatment at the scene, deputies said.

Neither speed nor impairment was a factor in the crash.