PHOTOS: Tampa Bay becomes icy winter wonderland

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — As the crisp winter weather air moved into our area Wednesday night, Tampa Bay transformed into a frost covered land.

This is quite an experience for residents in the area who experienced the lowest temperate since 1981.

Tampa set a new record low this morning when temperatures dropped all the way down to 29 degrees.

Some folks are sharing photos on social media of the frigid conditions.

“When the neighbors leave their sprinklers on all night in Dade City,” Andrea Sauls wrote along with photos of her neighbor’s yard looking like an icy winter wonderland.

