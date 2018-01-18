PHOTOS: Tampa Bay becomes icy winter wonderland

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Andrea Sauls

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — As the crisp winter weather air moved into our area Wednesday night, Tampa Bay transformed into a frost covered land.

This is quite an experience for residents in the area who experienced the lowest temperate since 1981.

Tampa set a new record low this morning when temperatures dropped all the way down to 29 degrees.

Some folks are sharing photos on social media of the frigid conditions.

“When the neighbors leave their sprinklers on all night in Dade City,” Andrea Sauls wrote along with photos of her neighbor’s yard looking like an icy winter wonderland.

How is this cold snap treating you? Be sure to snap a picture of the frozen glaze near you and share it with us on our WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page.

Tampa Bay becomes icy winter wonderland

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s