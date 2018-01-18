Nation’s first Crystal Lagoon unveiled in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The first crystal lagoon in the nation was unveiled today in Pasco County.

The lagoon, which spans over seven acres, will officially open in the spring.

“I’ve been here since the beginning of this and seeing the lagoon, being able to see it, when I went to the one in Cabo, the first one I saw, and now seeing it here is very satisfying because as you can see it is something tangible and you can really see and visualize,” said Greg Singleton with Metro development group.

“To come here and see it break ground is one thing but to come here and see the lagoon and see this blue and see this clear water and actually get to see and touch it on U.S. soil is remarkable, it is amazing,” said Christopher Souza with Crystal Lagoons.

“You could have a wedding here, there’s another area called the cabana pool, there’s an area with cabanas around the pool, you could have a private party if you wanted, there’s a wet-dry bar. On one side it’s dry and on the other side you can swim up to it,” said Singleton.

Beyond the entertainment value, it’s bringing a big economic impact to the entire county.

“There is an exhilarating effect that happens. You build a house, the sheetrock guy gets paid, all the laborers get paid, the homebuilder gets paid there is just an economic effect that multiples throughout society,” said Singleton.

The lagoon will be open to the public on Saturday, April 28. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps will be in attendance for a meet and greet.