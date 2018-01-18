‘Move Over’ Month: Drivers reminded to move over for emergency, service vehicles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – January is “Move Over” month and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is reminding all motorists they must move over for emergency and service vehicles stopped along the roadway.

The law states drivers must leave the lane closest to the stationary emergency vehicle, tow truck, sanitation, or utility vehicle. Drivers must slow down to a speed of 20 mph below the posted speed limit if they cannot move over safely.

In 2017, there were 212 crashes and almost 17,000 citations issued for motorists failing to move over.

“The Move Over Law protects those who work on the side of the roadway each day and ensures that they make it home safely to their families,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes.

“Law enforcement, first responders, service and utility vehicles provide critical services to motorists in one of the most dangerous work environments. It is imperative that motorists abide by the law and move over or slow down for these brave professionals so that they can do their job and arrive alive,” Rhodes added.

The purpose of the Move Over Law is to protect law enforcement and emergency vehicle workers from being hit by vehicles passing them at high speeds. If you are not in the lane closest to the stopped emergency vehicle, you should be prepared to allow other drivers to move over.

If you fail to move over, you can be issued a ticket, can receive three points on your license and have to pay a fine.

