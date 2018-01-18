Mayor reacts after Tampa does not make cut for Amazon headquarters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kahwa Coffee caters to coffee drinkers at 13 locations in the Bay area and can ship its high-quality beans to anyone in the world.

Owner Raphael Perrier hoped the retail giant Amazon would set up shop in the shadow of his small business.

“I think having a company like Amazon around the whole Bay Area would be fantastic for everyone,” he said.

Not only would it be fantastic for business, it would be a game-changer.

“The exposure of the brand for those new people is also a beautiful thing for us. As a company it’s not just Tampa Bay, it’s also getting exposure to the whole U.S.,” Perrier said.

Today, Amazon, which is based in Seattle, narrowed its list of potential places for its second headquarters to 20.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman put together a Bay area highlights video, hoping to lure the online retailer.

But in the end, it was a no go.

“I get up every day to compete. And I expect to win. So sure, we’re disappointed,” Buckhorn said.

While he acknowledges a proficient workforce that can pull from local universities, he also sees where the area lacks.

“I think transportation,” he said. “Until we resolve that, it’s always going to be our Achilles’ heel.”

The mayor also thinks an airport with more international flights would have helped too.

For now, he’s looking toward the future.

“I promise you in five years, in ten years from now, we will be a different city and we will be even more equipped to compete for those kind of jobs and those kind of opportunities,” Buckhorn said.