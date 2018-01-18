Kitten legs found in Ziploc bag outside Ybor City business, owner says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a Ybor City business owner allegedly made a gruesome discovery Thursday morning.

Casey Corwin tells News Channel 8’s Leslee Lacey she found kitten legs inside a Ziploc bag near her business on 1309 E 6th Ave.

News Channel 8 has obtained a photo of what appears to be kitten legs inside of a Ziploc bag, but determined it was too graphic to share with our viewers.

Corwin, who owns Corwin Design and Graphics, said she was cleaning up someone’s belongings from a homeless camp outside of her business when she came across the disturbing sight.

“It’s just unusual,” said Corwin, who contacted police. “It’s not what you expect to see and why? Who does that?”

Surveillance cameras at Corwin’s business caught someone setting up the camp last night.

Police are currently reviewing the video and have opened an investigation.

