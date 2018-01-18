House passes bill to keep government open

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on the debate over immigration and the budget (all times local):

7:38 p.m.

The House has passed a temporary government-wide funding bill that would avert a government shutdown this weekend.

The measure still faces iffy prospects in the Senate, where Democrats are poised to block it in hopes of spurring slow-moving talks on immigration.

The measure would keep the government running through Feb. 16. The government faces a partial shutdown at midnight Friday, an outcome both sides say they want to avoid but one that seems increasingly possible.

The 230-197 vote came after an influential bloc of House conservatives won promises of future action on separate legislation to bolster the military and tighten immigration laws. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows announced the group’s support after talks with House GOP leaders and President Donald Trump.

__

6:40 p.m.

The leader of the House Freedom Caucus says the conservative group will now back a Republican bill preventing a federal shutdown for a month. Their support seemingly ensures that the measure will pass the House later Thursday.

But the bill’s prospects in the Senate remain gloomy.

North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows leads the Freedom Caucus. He says he’s struck a deal with House Speaker Paul Ryan that would bolster military spending and allow a future vote on a conservative immigration bill.

Most House Democrats are likely to oppose the measure keeping government open, but there should be enough GOP votes for passage.

Most Senate Democrats and some Republicans say they’ll oppose the legislation. Democrats want a bipartisan deal on a less restrictive immigration bill.

__

6:30 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging his Republican colleagues against joining Democrats in opposing a bill preventing a federal shutdown.

The Kentucky Republican is also telling them to expect to work this weekend if that measure is blocked.

McConnell says in an email obtained by The Associated Press that Republicans who vote with Democrats to oppose a bill keeping government open are playing “right into the Democrats’ hands.”

The House is expected to vote Thursday night on the bill. It would finance government until Feb. 16. The House seems increasingly likely to approve the measure.

Its prospects seem gloomy in the Senate, where most Democrats were expected to vote no. They first want a deal on immigration and spending. Some Republicans are threatening to join them.

__

6:15 p.m.

Rep. Mark Meadows, the Republican chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, says he’s going to recommend to members of the group that they vote for a continuing resolution to keep the government running.

Securing more votes from GOP conservatives enhances the prospects that Speaker Paul Ryan gets the votes necessary to pass the short-term spending measure up for a vote Thursday night.

Meadows says he just met with Ryan, who discussed proposals “that would actually be beneficial to the military and our focus on the military’s needs going forward.”

Meadows was unable to discuss the provisions, except to say they deal with military readiness.

He says he’ll recommend “supporting the president in this initiative” and that includes voting for the spending bill.

___

3:15 p.m.

The Interior Department says that if there is a government shutdown, national parks and other public lands will remain as accessible as possible. The stance is a change from previous shutdowns when most parks were closed and became high-profile symbols.

Spokeswoman Heather Swifts says the American public – especially veterans who come to the nation’s capital – should find war memorials and open air parks open to visitors. Swift says many national parks and wildlife refuges nationwide will also be open with limited access when possible.

She says public roads that already open are likely to remain open, although services that require staffing and maintenance such as campgrounds, full-service restrooms and concessions won’t be operating. Backcountry lands and culturally sensitive sites are likely to be restricted or closed.

