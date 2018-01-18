Home Depot looking to hire 1,350 associates in Tampa, St. Pete area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Home Depot is preparing for spring by hiring 1,350 associates in the Tampa, St. Petersburg area.

Positions include sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment.

Opportunities include both permanent part-time and season positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities.

Those interested in applying for a job can go online, or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: