Gibsonton man arrested on 51 counts of child porn, bond set at $625,000

Roger Labor was charged with one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Gibsonton man is in jail with bond set at over a half million dollars after he was accused of making and distributing child pornography.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement received tips that Roger William Labor, 46, was uploading images of child pornography.

During the investigation, FDLE agents say they learned that Labor produced and manufactured the some of the images.

During an on-scene forensic examination of a computer, agents found evidence that Labor possessed at least 50 additional images of children depicted in sexual situations.

Labor was arrested at his home on Honeywell Road in Gibsonton. Labor was charged with one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

Labor was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail with bond set at $625,000.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute.

