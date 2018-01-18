Freeze warnings in effect for portions of Tampa Bay area Friday morning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a very cold Thursday morning, more freeze warnings are in effect for counties in the Tampa Bay area.

A freeze warning is in effect for Hillsborough, Pasco, Sarasota, DeSoto, Highlands and Polk counties.

The warning includes the cities of Lakeland, Winter Haven, Port Richey, Hudson, Brandon, Plant City, Sun City Center, Sebring, Avon Park, Parrish, Lakewood Ranch, Myakka City and North Port.

The freeze warning is in effect from midnight Friday to 9 a.m. Temperatures will range from 28 to 32 degrees for a period of two to five hours.

Unprotected, sensitive plants and crops may be damaged or killed. Bring pets indoors.

A hard freeze warning has been issued for area of Pasco and Hernando.

A hard freeze warning means temperatures 27 degrees or less are expected for at least two hours.

The hard freeze warning includes the cities of Crystal River, Homosassa, Hernando Beach, Inverness, Brooksville, Spring Hill, Dade City and Zephyrhills.

The hard freeze watch is in effect from midnight Friday to 9 a.m. Temperatures will range from 24 to 27 degrees for a period of five to seven hours.

 

