Former Dade City police officer charged with insurance fraud

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former Dade City police officer was arrested Thursday for insurance fraud among other charges, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The officer, Jonathan Lance Hobby and two others, Bruce Dewayne Wilson Jr. and Carl “Chuck” Roach Jr. were charged with conspiracy to deal in stolen property and operating a chop shop. Hobby and Wilson were also charged with conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Hobby alone faces two additional charges: insurance fraud and filing a false police report, the agency said.

According to detectives, Hobby filed a police report in May 2017 claiming his 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 truck was stolen from Rancho Bonito in Lakeland. He also contacted his insurance company and filed an auto theft claim, which was paid in the amount of $24,712.72, detectives said.

In October 2017, Hobby’s truck was located at After Hours Diesel Service, which is owned by Bruce Dewayne Wilson. Investigators say Wilson and Hobby orchestrated a scheme to falsely report the truck as stolen and sell most of its parts. Agents later learned Carl “Chuck” Roach Jr. knew about this and participated in dismantling the truck.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Pasco County Jail.

Bond was set for Hobby at $50,000. Wilson’s bond was set at $15,000 and Roach’s bond is $10,000.

