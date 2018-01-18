Florida Legislature could declare pornography a health risk

By Published: Updated:
FILE (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A resolution moving through the Florida House would declare pornography a health risk.

The House Health & Human Services Committee overwhelmingly approved the resolution Thursday. It states the need for education, research and policy changes to protect Floridians from pornography.

Republican Rep. Ross Spano is sponsoring the resolution. He told the committee that pornography is readily available to children through smartphones and exposure to explicit material is harming them.

Spano is also a candidate for attorney general. After the meeting, he said he isn’t sure what policy changes the state should make, but said acknowledging the problem is a first step.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s