Florida cold case website seeks to solve old homicides

By Published:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s top law enforcement agency is rolling out a website with more than 400 unsolved homicide cases, some going back decades.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the creation of the website on Wednesday and credited Republican Sen. Aaron Bean with the idea.

The hope is that people scrolling through the cases might be able to provide information to solve the homicides.

FDLE asked local departments to provide cases to be listed on the website, which can be used to send in tips.

Among the oldest is the 1957 stabbing death of Dorothy Thomas at a Tallahassee dry cleaning business. The website says there is still a primary suspect in the case who is currently living in another state.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s