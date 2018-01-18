Florida cold case website seeks to solve old homicides

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s top law enforcement agency is rolling out a website with more than 400 unsolved homicide cases, some going back decades.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the creation of the website on Wednesday and credited Republican Sen. Aaron Bean with the idea.

The hope is that people scrolling through the cases might be able to provide information to solve the homicides.

FDLE asked local departments to provide cases to be listed on the website, which can be used to send in tips.

Among the oldest is the 1957 stabbing death of Dorothy Thomas at a Tallahassee dry cleaning business. The website says there is still a primary suspect in the case who is currently living in another state.