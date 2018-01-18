Drop in temperature means a drop in Tampa Bay area beach business

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Only a few brave and well bundled souls walked the white sand of Clearwater Beach on Thursday.

As temperatures dipped into the 30s, business fell off as the mercury dropped.

That’s not a good thing for businesses that depend on warm weather, fun and sun.

“I look around, I see all the boats are here,” said Captain Ron Jewsbury, who runs a sightseeing cruise on Clearwater Beach.

“Walking around is not too great when it’s 30, 35, 40 degrees and they got the wind too, that’s the kicker,” said Jewsbury.

Only pelicans were willing to jump on jet skis on Clearwater Beach and there were plenty of empty seats at the Salt Cracker Fish Camp.

“Well, when the weather changes like this, whether it’s rainstorms or cold snap, the first thing people don’t think about is, ‘wow lets go to the beach.’ So the weather does play a huge part in the amount of business that we are going to do,” said George Vricos at the restaurant.

The only people at the beach who seemed to be happy about the weather were a family from Fargo, North Dakota.

“This is awesome. This is a heat wave from Fargo, North Dakota. Hey, we can’t beat this weather,” said Matt Smithwick, who added the temperature in Fargo on Wednesday was -20.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: