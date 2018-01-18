Drone rescues teens from strong surf off Australia coast

AUSTRALIA (WFLA/CNN) – Two teenagers were isolated and unable to get back to shore as powerful waves hit the Lennox Head shoreline in Australia.

“Two people got taken by a rip, very strong rip, and quite dangerous and difficult surf, and they were swept out about 120 meters offshore,” said Eddie Bennett, CEO of WESTPAC Little Ripper Lifesaver.

Friends of the teens raised the alarm.

The WESTPAC Little Ripper Drone was deployed to rescue the boys.

It reached them in under a minute.

The drone dropped of a flotation device for the teens to hold on to as waves pushed them safely to shore.

The drone is part of the Australian government’s $16 million shark management strategy.

