Drone rescues teens from strong surf off Australia coast

WFLA/CNN Published: Updated:

AUSTRALIA (WFLA/CNN) – Two teenagers were isolated and unable to get back to shore as powerful waves hit the Lennox Head shoreline in Australia.

“Two people got taken by a rip, very strong rip, and quite dangerous and difficult surf, and they were swept out about 120 meters offshore,” said Eddie Bennett, CEO of WESTPAC Little Ripper Lifesaver.

Friends of the teens raised the alarm.

The WESTPAC Little Ripper Drone was deployed to rescue the boys.

It reached them in under a minute.

The drone dropped of a flotation device for the teens to hold on to as waves pushed them safely to shore.

The drone is part of the Australian government’s $16 million shark management strategy.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s