Deputies search for suspects in Pasco charter school break-in

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify at least two thieves who broke into a charter school in Holiday.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows what appears to be two juveniles rummaging through a space at MYcroSchool, which is located at 3565 Universal Plaza.

Deputies believe the suspects entered the property through a rear door that was previously damaged and did not lock properly.

While inside, the suspects allegedly took a number of items including a lab-style microscope. They left the school through the rear of the building and fled in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Detectives say the suspects appear to be juveniles based on the video, and they may be located on the Holiday area.

If you have any information, please call 800-706-2488 and ref case number 18000981.