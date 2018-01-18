Deputies search for suspects in Pasco charter school break-in

By Published:
Pasco Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify at least two thieves who broke into a charter school in Holiday.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows what appears to be two juveniles rummaging through a space at MYcroSchool, which is located at 3565 Universal Plaza.

Deputies believe the suspects entered the property through a rear door that was previously damaged and did not lock properly.

While inside, the suspects allegedly took a number of items including a lab-style microscope. They left the school through the rear of the building and fled in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Detectives say the suspects appear to be juveniles based on the video, and they may be located on the Holiday area.

If you have any information, please call 800-706-2488 and ref case number 18000981.

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s