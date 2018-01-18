Coroner: Las Vegas shooting gunman’s ashes given to brother in Orlando

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. Paddock left behind little clues about what led him to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. He killed 58 and wounded nearly 500 before killing himself. Paddock’s brain is being sent to Stanford University for a months-long examination after a visual inspection during an autopsy found “no abnormalities,” Las Vegas authorities said. Doctors will perform multiple forensic analyses, including an exam of the 64-year-old’s brain tissue to find any neurological problems. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Officials in Las Vegas say the cremated remains of the gunman in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history have been turned over to his brother.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said in a statement that Stephen Paddock’s ashes were given Thursday to Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock.

Stephen Paddock killed himself with a gunshot to the mouth before police reached him on the 32nd floor of a hotel from which he shot into an open-air concert crowd Oct. 1, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

Eric Paddock told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he plans to put the ashes in a bank safe deposit box instead of at his home in Orlando, Florida.

He declined further comment about his brother in a call with The Associated Press.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s