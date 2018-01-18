Cold weather shelters opening Thursday across Tampa Bay area

By Published:

(WFLA) – Tampa Bay area counties are opening cold weather shelters on Thursday for anyone needing a warm place to spend the night.

These shelters will open in Hillsborough County:

  • Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon
    Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets
    Phone: (813) 635-8179
  • Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town ‘N Country
    Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets
    Phone: (813) 554-5004
  • Hands of Hope Outreach at New Hope @ the Cornerstone, 310 N. Collins St. in Plant City
    Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
    Phone: (813) 323-4013
  • Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma
    Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families
    Phone: (813) 671-7672
  • Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
    This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.
    After hours phone: (813) 209-1077
  • Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
    Open now for adults
    After hours phone: (813) 226-0055

Individuals, including pet owners, who need transportation to a cold weather shelter should call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line at (813) 272-7272 between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to arrange a ride. Officials recommend calling for a ride only if you are stranded in the cold weather, or live in a home without adequate heat and are physically unable to get to a shelter.

The following shelters are open in Hernando County. Individuals who need to seek shelter from the cold may contact Jericho Road Ministries for assistance.

  • Men’s Shelter
    1090 Mondon Hill Road
    Brooksville, FL 34605
    Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.103
  • Women’s Shelter
    Mary’s House’
    1163 Howell Avenue
    Brooksville, FL 34601
    Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.109

The following shelter will be open in Highlands County Thursday at 7 p.m. through 8 a.m. Friday morning:

  • Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center Conference Room #1
    4509 George Blvd.
    Sebring, FL 33875

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s