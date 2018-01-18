Cold weather shelters opening Thursday across Tampa Bay area

(WFLA) – Tampa Bay area counties are opening cold weather shelters on Thursday for anyone needing a warm place to spend the night.

These shelters will open in Hillsborough County:

Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets

Phone: (813) 635-8179

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets

Phone: (813) 554-5004

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 323-4013

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 671-7672

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After hours phone: (813) 209-1077

Open now for adults

After hours phone: (813) 226-0055

Individuals, including pet owners, who need transportation to a cold weather shelter should call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line at (813) 272-7272 between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to arrange a ride. Officials recommend calling for a ride only if you are stranded in the cold weather, or live in a home without adequate heat and are physically unable to get to a shelter.

The following shelters are open in Hernando County. Individuals who need to seek shelter from the cold may contact Jericho Road Ministries for assistance.

Men’s Shelter

1090 Mondon Hill Road

Brooksville, FL 34605

Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.103

Mary’s House’

1163 Howell Avenue

Brooksville, FL 34601

Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.109

The following shelter will be open in Highlands County Thursday at 7 p.m. through 8 a.m. Friday morning:

Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center Conference Room #1

4509 George Blvd.

Sebring, FL 33875