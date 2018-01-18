Citrus County Animal Shelter closes due to highly contagious virus

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Animal Shelter will remain closed until further notice as staff deals with a highly contagious virus, according to county officials.

At least one dog was infected with a rare virus called strep zoo, which is typically found in horses, but also has the potential of affecting dogs, cats and humans.

To contain the situation, the shelter has closed for at least two weeks to allow staff to clean the shelter and treat all of the animals. The county will establish a temporary shelter in the coming days to house stray animals brought in by animal control. No other animals will be admitted into or out of the shelter.

Symptoms of strep zoo include sudden-onset fever, sneezing, rapid, shallow breathing, bloody discharge from the nose or mouth, lethargy (tiredness) and have a reluctance to eat.

Anyone who has visited the shelter or reclaimed or adopted an animal from the shelter in the past two weeks should contact their veterinarian immediately.