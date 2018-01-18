Brazen porch pirate caught on camera with mound of packages

Published:
Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A very bold and efficient porch pirate was caught on camera with quite the hand full.

Clearwater police are attempting to identify a man who was filmed by security cameras stumbling out of a residence on Majestic Oaks Boulevard with a mountain of packages.

“Take note of the nimble balancing act as the packages start to move on him,” the agency wrote on Facebook.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call 727-562-4242 or use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

