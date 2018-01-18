8-year-old Arkansas boy dies after getting the flu

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The flu has taken a toll on Arkansas this winter, which sadly now includes a child.

Tyler Dannaway, 8, of Little Rock passed away Tuesday. He is the first pediatric flu death reported to the Arkansas Department of Health so far this flu season. According to his parents, the boy fell ill despite having received a flu shot.

Tyler’s parents, Steve and Teresa Dannaway, say their son greeted nearly everyone he met with a hug.

“If you met Tyler for five minutes, you didn’t forget Tyler,” Steve explained. “He loved giving huge bear hugs.”

The Dannaways say the second grader fell ill last Sunday night.

“Sunday morning he was laughing, giggling,” they said. “48 hours later, he was gone.”

His fever spiked to nearly 105 degrees on Monday, prompting a trip to the doctor, where they diagnosed Tyler with the flu. His parents say early Tuesday morning was when he took a turn for the worst.

“I heard something knocking around, so I came out of my office and found him in our kitchen,” Steve explained. As the Dannaways started to gather their things to take their disoriented son to the hospital, he collapsed. They noticed he wasn’t breathing and immediately called 911.

Through snow and ice, an ambulance rushed Tyler to Arkansas Children’s Hospital giving him chest compressions. When the Dannaways got there, ER staff told them there was nothing they could do to re-star their only child’s heart.

“It’s just mindboggling,” Steve and Teresa explained. “There’s no way to wrap your head around it. To be here, happy and giggling and laughing, and then two days later be gone…there are just no words.”

Much like Tyler loved to wrap his arms around everyone, his school, Fulbright Elementary, is now doing the same for his grieving family. Teacher and parents have been a constant source of support since Tyler’s passing. His entire second grade class will also serve as honorary pallbearers during his funeral.

Because he was autistic, Tyler didn’t speak much, but his kindness to his classmates apparently spoke volumes.

“He taught kids, he taught his peers about autism,” Steve said. “And how they don’t need to be afraid.”

A boy who didn’t need words to show love. His hugs said plenty enough.

“There’s never going to be another Tyler in the world,” his dad said.

Tyler will be laid to rest this Saturday. Many are planning to wear blue, which is the official color for autism awareness.