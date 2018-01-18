8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Jan. 19-21

1. Children’s Gasparilla Parade (Saturday)

The Children’s Gasparilla Parade has been a part of the pirate celebrations in Tampa since 1947. Get the details

2. Wedding Festival (Saturday)

Everyone knows preparing for a wedding can be tough but it doesn’t have to be this weekend. Whether you’re looking to get some vendor tips or a mean workout regimen the VKNG BOHO fest is the place to be. Get the details

3. St. Pete Beer & Bacon (Saturday)

Sample over 80 craft beers and cocktails from local breweries and distillers alongside tons of bacon dishes the best local chefs and restaurants. Get the details

4. Children’s Gasparilla Fireworks Cruise (Saturday)

Tampa’s most famous pirate ship, Jose Gaspar, ‘attacks’ the city along Bayshore Boulevard producing Tampa’s largest fireworks show of the year. Get the details

5. Yellow Tail Food Truck (Saturday)

Get your tailgate on! Food Network star Jeff Mauro, known as the Sandwich King, will be serving up some special dishes just for the Tampa Bay area, designed to go with wine. Get the details

6. Big Hug Day (Sunday)

On National Hugging Day kids around the world will participate in The Big Hug seeking to set a world record for the largest group hug. Join them in Tampa Bay because they’ll need 12,000 participants to break the record. Get the details

7. Seafood & Music Fest (Saturday, Sunday)

Grab some grub and get your groove on! Select from exquisite foods cooked on site incorporating the freshest ingredients by local restaurants. While enjoying your meal, sit back and relax to some of Florida’s top musical groups performing live onstage. Get the details

8. Celebrity Pop Art Exhibition (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Featuring bold and colorful works of the impressive and highly-curated collection by world-renowned Pop Art Icons. Get the details

