2 injured in Apollo Beach house fire

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people in Apollo Beach suffered minor injuries when a house caught fire early Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews arrived to find the home fully involved in flames.

The house is in the 600 block of Flamingo Drive.

A HCFR spokesperson said two elderly patients were transported to a local hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

