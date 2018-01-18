2 arrested in case of beating, shooting, robbery of elderly man in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Bartow police have arrested two men suspected in a crime spree that involved the armed robbery, beating and shooting of an elderly man.

Bartow police detectives say they identified all of the suspects involved in Monday’s attack against the elderly man at Mosaic Park.

Detectives arrested two suspects on Wednesday night. They are accused of attacking a 69-year-old man who was taking a morning walk on Monday with a friend, a woman who is 88 years-old.

A white car pulled up and parked in the grass next to them. Investigators say three men then got out of the car. One of the men was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded items from the victim. Officers say a cell phone and firearm were stolen from the victim. The three suspects kicked and beat the man and shot him in the leg before they took off.

The man was hospitalized with multiple injuries. “He suffered some facial fractures, some rib fractures and a gunshot wound as well,” Bartow Police Detective Jason Griffith said.

During the investigation detectives discovered the suspects were involved in several crimes throughout Polk County last weekend.

The robberies, burglaries and auto thefts happened in the Winter Haven and Lake Wales areas.

Bartow police detectives are working in partnership with several law enforcement agencies to help solve those crimes.

