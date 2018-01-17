Water main break closes stretch of Howard Ave. in S. Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa has closed Howard Avenue in both directions between Bayshore Boulevard and Palm Drive because of a water main break. The stretch of road will likely be closed until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The turn lanes from Bayshore Boulevard for Howard Avenue are also closed while Tampa Water Department crews repair the water main break.

Barricades will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of restoration.

The roadway restoration work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Jan. 18, with a return to normal traffic patterns. Restoration schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

