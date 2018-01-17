WATCH: Bradenton teen rocks Taylor Swift promposal video

By Published:
Credit: Dayton Modderman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest celebrity promposal video making its way around the web is from right here in the Tampa Bay area.

When it came to finding the perfect date for prom, Bradenton teen Dayton Modderman said only one special lady came to mind.

“Ever since I was a freshman, I’ve wanted her to be my date to the prom senior year,” Dayton said.

But this isn’t the first time Dayton has reached out to the pop queen. They actually met back in 2014 and have connected multiple times since.

Dayton said the singer has followed many of his social media posts and one time Swift even joined his Instagram Live video.

He can’t seem to get enough. The superfan has also been to three different T-Swift concerts.

Dayton created this video, with help from his friend Cece Rulon, doing all the things he loves and some of the things Taylor loves as well.

You can see the high schooler reading Swift’s Reputation magazine, listening to her music and shooting hoops all to a mashup of the pop star’s biggest hits.

“I’m just a normal South Florida boy and I wanted to include some funny puns about her life too,” Dayton said.

The 18-year-old’s creative promposal video has definitely grabbed attention on social media, with over 87,000 views on Twitter.

So what would prom be like for Dayton with his celebrity idol?

“Definitely a lot of laughs and dancing and having the best time while not caring what anyone else thinks,” Dayton said.

Hey Tay Tay, if you’re reading this, prom is on Apr. 27.

Will T-Swift be making an appearance in Tampa Bay for her superfan? Maybe if you help get the word to her. You can share the killer promposal video from our WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s