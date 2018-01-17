WATCH: Bradenton teen rocks Taylor Swift promposal video

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest celebrity promposal video making its way around the web is from right here in the Tampa Bay area.

When it came to finding the perfect date for prom, Bradenton teen Dayton Modderman said only one special lady came to mind.

“Ever since I was a freshman, I’ve wanted her to be my date to the prom senior year,” Dayton said.

But this isn’t the first time Dayton has reached out to the pop queen. They actually met back in 2014 and have connected multiple times since.

Dayton said the singer has followed many of his social media posts and one time Swift even joined his Instagram Live video.

He can’t seem to get enough. The superfan has also been to three different T-Swift concerts.

Dayton created this video, with help from his friend Cece Rulon, doing all the things he loves and some of the things Taylor loves as well.

You can see the high schooler reading Swift’s Reputation magazine, listening to her music and shooting hoops all to a mashup of the pop star’s biggest hits.

“I’m just a normal South Florida boy and I wanted to include some funny puns about her life too,” Dayton said.

The 18-year-old’s creative promposal video has definitely grabbed attention on social media, with over 87,000 views on Twitter.

So what would prom be like for Dayton with his celebrity idol?

“Definitely a lot of laughs and dancing and having the best time while not caring what anyone else thinks,” Dayton said.

Hey Tay Tay, if you’re reading this, prom is on Apr. 27.

Will T-Swift be making an appearance in Tampa Bay for her superfan? Maybe if you help get the word to her. You can share the killer promposal video from our WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page.

