VIDEO: Motorists blow through Lakeland red lights at alarming rate, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland police have noticed a lot more vehicles running red lights lately.

To highlight the problem, the agency released a video compilation of distracted drivers who were caught on traffic cameras running red lights at intersections in Lakeland.

Thankfully, the agency said no motorists were hurt during the incidents, but all of the drivers were cited.

The city currently has 18 cameras installed at eleven intersections as part of their Red Light Camera Program.

