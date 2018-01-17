Tampa police encourage homeless to seek shelter from cold

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is making sure the area’s homeless population knows they have a place to go to come in from the freezing weather.

Officer Daniel McDonald, the department’s homeless liaison, spent the afternoon going to known spots where the homeless frequent, reminding them of the cold weather shelters available.

“A lot of people want to brave the elements. If there’s space they won’t turn anyone away. If there’s a shelter and there’s room they won’t turn anyone away,” McDonald said.

During his stops today, nearly everyone said they did not want to go to a shelter. Some said they fear having their belongings stolen. One woman, who goes by the name “Gator”, said she’s claustrophobic, but was prepared for the cold.

“I got a sleeping bag that goes to 20 below. And two pillows, plus six or seven more blankets, plus the one I’m wearing,” she said.

Only one person took the officer up on his offer.

James Cody Jr. accepted a ride to the Salvation Army shelter and checked in.

“I don’t think I can refuse it right now,” Cody said.

Meanwhile, Officer McDonald said the officers who work the midnight shift, when it gets the coldest, will keep an eye out on the homeless to take them to a shelter if they change their minds.

The shelters aren’t just for the homeless. Anyone who doesn’t have adequate heat in their homes are welcome to go.

Here’s a list of the shelters opened up in Hillsborough County.

Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets

Phone: (813) 635-8179

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets Phone: (813) 635-8179 Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in Town ‘N Country

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets

Phone: (813) 554-5004

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families, and their pets Phone: (813) 554-5004 Hands of Hope Outreach at New Hope @ the Cornerstone, 310 N. Collins St. in Plant City

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 323-4013

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families Phone: (813) 323-4013 Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families

Phone: (813) 671-7672

Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families Phone: (813) 671-7672 Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After hours phone: (813) 209-1077

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m. After hours phone: (813) 209-1077 Salvation Army, 1514 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

Open now for adults

After hours phone: (813) 226-0055

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: