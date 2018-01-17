Tampa Bay area sheriffs, ICE to make public safety announcement in Pinellas Co.

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are set to make an announcement in Pinellas County along with several Florida sheriffs.

According to a news release, the announcement will be about new efforts aimed at enhancing public safety.

ICE officials work closely with federal, state and local law enforcement officers to enforce federal immigration laws.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd are among the county sheriffs who will be in attendance for the announcement. The executive director of the National Sheriffs’ Association will also be there along with the deputy director of ICE.

The news conference will take place at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon. News Channel 8 will bring you the announcement live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.