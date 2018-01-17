Suspected Seminole Heights serial killer expected in court today

(From Upper left to right) Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton were all gunned down in Seminole Heights.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The suspected Seminole Heights serial killer is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing today.

Howell Donaldson III is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of killing Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

All four victims were walking alone in the dark in the Seminole Heights community at the time they were each shot.

During a status hearing, state and defense attorneys can talk about things such as discovery (evidence), scheduled hearings and motions, trial dates and possible plea offers.

Donaldson waived his right to appear at his arraignment when his attorneys submitted a written plea of not guilty on his behalf.

His parents, Rosita and Howell Donaldson, Jr. are schedule to be in court on January 25th. That is when they will learn if they will be held in contempt of court for not testifying in response to subpoenas issued by the state attorney.

Jan. 25 will also be when we find out if the state attorney will seek the death penalty, should Donaldson be found guilty of the murders.

The status hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

