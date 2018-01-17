Street Closures: 2018 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

The Gasparilla Parade of Pirates is Saturday, January 27, 2018
South Tampa Neighborhood Parking and Circulation Plans
The City is alerting the public of road closures and towing zones to minimize congestion in neighborhoods that border the parade route. “No Parking” signs have been installed in the neighborhoods west of Bayshore Blvd and will be in effect beginning on Friday, January 26, 2018 through Saturday, January 27, 2018.
Any vehicles parked on the streets in the affected neighborhoods will be cited and towed at the owner’s expense. Tampa Police advise motorists not to park their vehicles in the “No Parking” areas to avoid having their vehicles towed.
Street Closure Schedule
Sunday, January 14 – Thursday, February 1, 2018
- Median Closures at DeSoto Ave, Nance Ave, Albany Ave & Gunby Ave at Bayshore Blvd
Friday, January 26, 2018 @ 10:00 PM
- Bayshore Blvd from Gandy Blvd to Platt St
- Bay to Bay from Bayshore Blvd to Ysabella St
- Davis Islands Bridge Off Ramp onto NB Bayshore Dr
Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 3:00 AM
- Bayshore Blvd from Brorein St to Platt St
- Platt St/Channelside Dr from Plant Ave to Franklin St
Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 5:30 AM
- Crosstown- EB Willow Ave Off Ramp (Exit 4)
- Willow Ave from Platt St to Swann Ave (SB lanes closed only, 1-way NB)
Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 7:00 AM
- Ashley Dr from Brorein St to Jackson St
- Brorein St from Florida Ave to Parker St
- Franklin St from Channelside Dr to Harbour Island Bridge
- Old Water St from Florida Ave to Franklin St
- Washington St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St
- Whiting St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St
- Whiting St from Florida Ave to Franklin St (WB)
Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
- Kennedy from Hyde Park Ave to Ashley Dr (EB)
- Ashley Dr from Cass St to Jackson St
- Jackson St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St
- Kennedy Blvd from Florida Ave to Plant Ave (WB)
- Madison St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St
- Madison St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)
- Twiggs St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)
- Zack St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St
- Zack St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)
- Polk St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St
- Polk St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)
- Tyler St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)
Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
- Cass St from Willow Ave to N Blvd
- North A St from Willow Ave to Newport Ave
- North B St from Willow Ave to Newport Ave
- Fig St from Willow Ave to Gilchrist Ave
- Carmen St from Willow Ave to Delaware Ave
- Newport Ave from Cass St to North A St
- Gilchrist Ave from Cass St to Fig St
Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
- Cass St from N Blvd to Tampa St
- Tyler St from Tampa St to Cass St
Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
- Bay-to-Bay Blvd from MacDill Ave to Ysabella Ave (EB)
- Swann Ave from MacDill Ave to Armenia Ave (EB lanes closed only, 1-way WB)
- Platt St at Howard Ave (EB)
- Platt St at S Blvd (EB)
- Willow Ave from Kennedy Blvd to Cleveland St
- Willow Ave from Cleveland St to Platt St (SB)
- South Blvd from Kennedy Blvd to Cleveland St
- South Blvd from Cleveland St to Platt St (SB)
- Whiting St from Tampa St to Franklin St
Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
- Kennedy Blvd at Himes Ave (EB)
- Kennedy Blvd at MacDill Ave (EB)
- Kennedy Blvd at Howard Ave (EB)
- Kennedy Blvd at Willow Ave (EB)
- Kennedy Blvd at Blvd (EB)