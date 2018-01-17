Street Closures: 2018 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

The Gasparilla Parade of Pirates is Saturday, January 27, 2018

South Tampa Neighborhood Parking and Circulation Plans

The City is alerting the public of road closures and towing zones to minimize congestion in neighborhoods that border the parade route. “No Parking” signs have been installed in the neighborhoods west of Bayshore Blvd and will be in effect beginning on Friday, January 26, 2018 through Saturday, January 27, 2018.

Any vehicles parked on the streets in the affected neighborhoods will be cited and towed at the owner’s expense. Tampa Police advise motorists not to park their vehicles in the “No Parking” areas to avoid having their vehicles towed.

Street Closure Schedule

Sunday, January 14 – Thursday, February 1, 2018

Median Closures at DeSoto Ave, Nance Ave, Albany Ave & Gunby Ave at Bayshore Blvd

Friday, January 26, 2018 @ 10:00 PM

Bayshore Blvd from Gandy Blvd to Platt St

Bay to Bay from Bayshore Blvd to Ysabella St

Davis Islands Bridge Off Ramp onto NB Bayshore Dr

Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 3:00 AM

Bayshore Blvd from Brorein St to Platt St

Platt St/Channelside Dr from Plant Ave to Franklin St

Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 5:30 AM

Crosstown- EB Willow Ave Off Ramp (Exit 4)

Willow Ave from Platt St to Swann Ave (SB lanes closed only, 1-way NB)

Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 7:00 AM

Ashley Dr from Brorein St to Jackson St

Brorein St from Florida Ave to Parker St

Franklin St from Channelside Dr to Harbour Island Bridge

Old Water St from Florida Ave to Franklin St

Washington St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Whiting St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Whiting St from Florida Ave to Franklin St (WB)

Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 9:00 AM

Kennedy from Hyde Park Ave to Ashley Dr (EB)

Ashley Dr from Cass St to Jackson St

Jackson St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Kennedy Blvd from Florida Ave to Plant Ave (WB)

Madison St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Madison St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)

Twiggs St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)

Zack St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Zack St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)

Polk St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Polk St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)

Tyler St from Florida Ave to Tampa St (WB)

Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

Cass St from Willow Ave to N Blvd

North A St from Willow Ave to Newport Ave

North B St from Willow Ave to Newport Ave

Fig St from Willow Ave to Gilchrist Ave

Carmen St from Willow Ave to Delaware Ave

Newport Ave from Cass St to North A St

Gilchrist Ave from Cass St to Fig St

Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 1:30 PM

Cass St from N Blvd to Tampa St

Tyler St from Tampa St to Cass St

Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 3:00 PM

Bay-to-Bay Blvd from MacDill Ave to Ysabella Ave (EB)

Swann Ave from MacDill Ave to Armenia Ave (EB lanes closed only, 1-way WB)

Platt St at Howard Ave (EB)

Platt St at S Blvd (EB)

Willow Ave from Kennedy Blvd to Cleveland St

Willow Ave from Cleveland St to Platt St (SB)

South Blvd from Kennedy Blvd to Cleveland St

South Blvd from Cleveland St to Platt St (SB)

Whiting St from Tampa St to Franklin St

Saturday, January 27, 2018 @ 4:30 PM

Kennedy Blvd at Himes Ave (EB)

Kennedy Blvd at MacDill Ave (EB)

Kennedy Blvd at Howard Ave (EB)

Kennedy Blvd at Willow Ave (EB)

Kennedy Blvd at Blvd (EB)