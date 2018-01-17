Siesta Key man encounters dangerous 80-pound python floating next to his dock

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Tuesday morning, a neighbor told Joe Volpe a massive snake was floating right next to his dock in Siesta Key.

Volpe initially thought his neighbor was exaggerating, but went to check it out and was shocked to discover a 12-foot-long python in the water.

The snake appeared to be dead, but Volpe wanted to make sure it wasn’t alive and grabbed a pole and lifted the 80-pound snake out of the water and laid it in the sun.

After notifying Justin Matthews, a wildlife expert, Volpe placed the snake in a garbage can in the sun and the snake started moving.

Matthews arrived and confirmed it was a Reticulated Python, an extremely dangerous snake, which is one of the largest snakes in the world.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

Wildlife officials believe the snake was once someone’s pet and that it went into the water to stay warm during the cold weather.

The agency said the owner could possibly face criminal charges.

Officials say these snakes can be a danger to the public if they’re let loose or they escape.

