SCHEDULE: Children’s Gasparilla Parade and Extravaganza 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Children’s Gasparilla Parade has been a part of the pirate celebrations in Tampa since 1947. The children’s parade is one of the events in the 2018 Children’s Gasparilla Extravaganza which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20 this year. It uses the same route as the Parade of Pirates.

It will include over 100 units, krewes, marching bands and dance units.

Children’s Gasparilla Parade

WHEN/WHERE: This alcohol-free parade starts at 3:30 p.m. at Bay to Bay and Bayshore boulevards, goes north along Bayshore and ends at Edison Avenue at about 6 p.m.

TICKETS: You can buy reserved bleacher seating for this parade as well. You need to click here to go to the purchasing page.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Road closures and towing zones will be in effect in neighborhoods that border the parade route. Details here. Parade crossing gates at each intersection will allow access to the waterside of Bayshore Boulevard.

Schedule for the 2018 Children’s Gasparilla Extravaganza as provided by the City of Tampa

An alcohol-free event.

Vendors and children’s activities open along Bayshore Boulevard from Bay to Bay to Edison Avenue.

Free admission.

11:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Festival site open

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Bicycle Safety Rodeo (between Rome & Dakota)

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Gasparilla Preschooler’s Stroll (Howard to Rome)

2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – Gasparilla Air Invasion & SOCOM Day Jump

3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Children’s Gasparilla Parade (Bay-to-Bay heading north to Edison)

6:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Gasparilla Air Invasion & SOCOM Night Jump

7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – “Piratechnic” Extravaganza (Show Center @ Desoto)