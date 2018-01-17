Plant City police warn residents after home invasion suspects attack woman unloading her car

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Plant City police are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings after two suspects grabbed a woman while she was unloading her car, took her inside her home and robbed her and other family members before stealing the family’s car.

Detectives say it happened at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home located at 2707 Barret Ave.

The 63-year-old woman arrived at the residence at 1:30 a.m. and saw two white males riding by her home on bicycles while she was removing an item from her vehicle.

While leaning inside the vehicle and attempting to remove the item, one of the suspects grabbed her and forced her into the residence while threatening to kill her if she failed to comply.

Once inside the residence, she was forced onto a couch and was instructed to lie face down. The suspect then rummaged through the contents of that room before forcing her to accompany him into a second room within the residence.

She was asked by the suspect if there was anyone else at the home and she told him her husband was home. The second suspect entered the room and stood watch while the first suspect searched the contents of the second room entered.

While still inside the residence, the 63-year-old husband of the female victim arrived at the home where he was met by one of the suspects and forced inside the residence.

The suspects took his wallet and cell phone. Once inside a residence, the man was thrown against a wall which caused a small laceration and swelling to the right side of his face. His phone was thrown against a wall by one of the suspects, breaking it and making it unusable.

The homeowners’ 29-year-old daughter was also inside the residence at the time of the home invasion.

One of the suspects forced the door to her room open and took her cell phone. One of the suspects threatened to kill her if she attempted to leave or call the police. She remained in the room until the suspects left. At that time, she and her father ran to a neighbor’s home to call police.

Shortly after police arrival, it was determined that several items of value were stolen from the residence. The stolen items included a men’s wallet with driver’s license and a debit card belonging to the male victim. Two Michael Kors watches, a brown purse, several pieces of jewelry, military challenge coins and vehicle keys were also stolen.

The victims’ 2016 Buick Regal was stolen from the residence and used as a getaway vehicle by the suspects.

It was recovered by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office a short time later. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of its discovery. Deputies searched the area with K9s, but could not find the suspects. The vehicle was impounded and is being processed as evidence by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The female homeowner described the first suspect as a white male with short brown hair. He was wearing a black mask that covered the lower half of his face and was also wearing a black jacket and khaki pants.

The female homeowner described the second suspect as a white male who was wearing dark clothing and a black beanie cap. She said she may have heard one of the suspects say the name “Aaron”, but was not completely certain.

The daughter was able to describe one of the suspects and said he was a white male who was 5′ 11″ tall and was wearing dark clothing and a black mask covering the lower half of his face. She saw what she believed to be a black semi-automatic pistol in his right hand.

The male victim said he did not get a good look at either of the suspects.

Police say it is not known if the victims were targeted or if this was a random act.

The public is encouraged to use universal precautions at all times but especially when returning home during late evening or early morning hours.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact Plant City PD Detective Chad Rader at (813) 757-9200.

There were two home invasions in Hillsborough County on Tuesday. A search is underway for three men who authorities say robbed eight people at gunpoint during a violent home invasion in Wimauma.

