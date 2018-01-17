Plant City High School student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

Published:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his backpack, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to the school around 3 p.m. Tuesday after school administrators discovered a .40 caliber handgun and drug paraphernalia in the possession of a 14-year-old student.

Police said the student was involved in a fight with another student after school let out. When a school resource officer and teachers tried to break up the fight, the student ran away but was later apprehended.

School officials searched his backpack and discovered a Glock Model 22 with 11 bullets and scales.

The student was taken into custody and charged with Possession of Firearm on School Property (Felony) and Possession of Equipment – Posses and/or use.

