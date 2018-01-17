Pasco schools rezoning battle not over for parents

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Tuesday night, Pasco County Schools held its first regular school board meeting since a judge ruled against the district’s rezoning plans.

In attendance was Jim Stanley, one of several parents who sued the school after they demanded students like his daughter, Lauren, transfer schools.

“Nobody was listening to our concerns about how flawed the process was and how really, just ineffective the result was in solving the problem they set out to resolve,” Stanley said of his decision to sue.

But last week, a judge heard their concerns and ended up voiding the school district’s rezoning plan, saying the district violated the state’s Sunshine Law, which guarantees access to public records.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Stanley and other parents celebrated the victory in court and sent a strong message to school leaders.

“Just because you know more, it doesn’t mean you know everything,” Stanley said as he faced the board.

Stanley and other parents are still wondering what the new plan will be for parents and their kids and is hoping the school board won’t repeat history.

News Channel 8 tried to speak with Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning following the meeting, but his spokesperson told us it wasn’t possible since Browning was leaving for Tallahassee.