Nationwide human trafficking report calls Tampa a major hub for massage parlor sex trade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A groundbreaking report on illicit massage businesses (IMBs) by a Washington DC-based organization identifies an international pipeline for human trafficking that leads right to Kennedy Boulevard, and identifies Tampa as one of the nation’s major “hub” cities for the sexual exploitation of Asian women.

The report by Polaris, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending human trafficking, is more than a year in the making and offers what appears to be the most comprehensive study of the problem by any organization to date. Polaris researchers identified 9,000 illicit massage establishments nationwide. It explains in great detail how women are recruited, often under false pretenses, in China and Korea for a life that amounts to sexual slavery in cities across America.

The report identifies Florida as a hot spot for the problem and Tampa as one of the cities that is home to dozens of illicit massage parlors.

8 On Your Side first exposed the problem in our “Storefronts for Sex” investigation in April 2017. We chronicled five years of Tampa police prostitution reports and revealed how Asian spa workers dress in lingerie and secretively work behind locked doors guarded by surveillance cameras.

Our reports prompted an activist group called Clean Up Kennedy to form and call for action. Our investigation also helped inspire the Tampa City Council to pass a revised bathhouse ordinance aimed at ending the sex trade in those massage parlors. That city legislation now awaits the signature of Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Our investigation also revealed that Tampa Code Enforcement Board Chair and Public Nuisance Abatement Board member Rick Barcena was a landlord of one of the massage parlors where Tampa police identified prostitution activity. The Polaris report cites our story and names Barcena as part of the problem. The massage business operating on Barcena’s Kennedy Boulevard property recently closed and Barcena is looking for a new tenant. His attorney told us Barcena didn’t know what was going on behind closed doors on his property and tried unsuccessfully to evict the tenant when police told him. Barcena dropped the eviction action after a confidential settlement with the massage parlor owners.

The 100 page Polaris report cites numerous complexities of the human trafficking problem in illicit massage parlors and calls for governments, communities and media to take action on a number of suggested solutions. Some of those solutions include holding massage business owners, landlords and customers accountable and helping victims who are often targeted in prostitution arrests while massage business owners go unpunished.

Tampa’s new ordinance will attempt to do just that through required inspections and registration if Mayor Buckhorn signs it into law.

We’ll share the report, talk to its writers and have local reaction in our ongoing “Storefronts for Sex” investigation on News Channel 8 tonight. What do local massage parlor operators have to say about all of this? See for yourself at six.

PREVIOUS “STOREFRONTS FOR SEX” COVERAGE: