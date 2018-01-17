North and South Korea to join forces for Olympic games

South Korean supporters wave unified flags at the World Student Games in August 2003 in Daegu, South Korea (Getty Images)

SEOUL (WFLA) — The two Koreas will march under one flag during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

They will also field a joint North and South Korean women’s ice hockey team for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which begin early next month, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said.
According to CNN, North and South Korean skiers will train together at a resort in North Korea before the Olympics start, and performers from the two countries will also hold a joint cultural event there.
North Korea will also send around 230 supporters to cheer on its athletes. A smaller delegation of North Korean athletes and supporters will attend the Paralympics, the unification ministry said.
The Korean Unification Flag features a blue silhouette of the peninsula and outlying islands.
The move is being called a diplomatic breakthrough between the two countries.
The developments were announced following North-South talks on Wednesday at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two countries.

