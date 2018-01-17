Meet the Krewes of Gasparilla

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dozens of organizations called “Krewes” participate in the Gasparilla Pirate Fest every year.

These organizations are about more than just dressing up in festive costumes and throwing beads… although we’re sure they enjoy that very much! Many are deeply involved with the Tampa Bay community, through charity and philanthropy.

CLICK through our slideshow to learn some fun facts about some of these colorful organizations!

You can also learn more at the Inter-Krewe Council’s website.