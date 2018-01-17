Manatee School for the Arts teacher arrested for sexual activity with minor

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County sheriff’s detectives arrested a teacher for unlawful sexual activity with a minor on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Steven Joseph, 34, of Bradenton, was a teacher at Manatee School for the Arts in Palmetto when the investigation began on Jan. 4.

The victim is a 16-year-old girl who is not a student at the Manatee School for the Arts.

Detectives believe the suspect engaged in sexual activity with the victim sometime on New Year’s Eve and/or New Year’s Day.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011, ext. 1910.

