Local TECO crews to help restore power in Puerto Rico months after Hurricane Maria

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – More than 40 percent of Puerto Rico’s power customers remain in the dark, nearly four months after Category 4 Hurricane Maria hit the island.

On Wednesday morning, 18 Tampa Electric Company workers will be flying out of the Tampa International Airport headed to Puerto Rico to help with the power restoration there.

The TECO team will join people from several U.S. electric companies deploying resources to support the effort – a total of nearly 1,500 additional restoration workers.

The workers will join the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which have had incident management teams on the island since early December completing damage assessments of Puerto Rico’s energy grid and developing a coordinated restoration plan.

Hurricane Maria caused an estimated $95 billion in damage, and killed dozens of people.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-