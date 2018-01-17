Local TECO crews to help restore power in Puerto Rico months after Hurricane Maria

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – More than 40 percent of Puerto Rico’s power customers remain in the dark, nearly four months after Category 4 Hurricane Maria hit the island.

On Wednesday morning, 18 Tampa Electric Company workers will be flying out of the Tampa International Airport headed to Puerto Rico to help with the power restoration there.

The TECO team will join people from several U.S. electric companies deploying resources to support the effort – a total of nearly 1,500 additional restoration workers.

The workers will join the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which have had incident management teams on the island since early December completing damage assessments of Puerto Rico’s energy grid and developing a coordinated restoration plan.

Hurricane Maria caused an estimated $95 billion in damage, and killed dozens of people.

Follow Amanda Ciavarri on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s