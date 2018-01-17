Latest winter storm impacting travelers at Tampa International

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest winter storm is causing a headache for travelers.

Snow is falling from parts of the Florida panhandle to Maine. The winter weather has delayed several flights.

According to Flight Aware, a website that tracks cancelation and delays with airfare across the country, the Atlanta airport is having the most issues.

The website says Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has canceled nearly 89 flights out of Atlanta and 103 flights going in due to continued snowfall in the metro-Atlanta area. More than 180 flights are delayed going into Atlanta.

Candace Coney is one of the hundreds of passengers at the Tampa International Airport experiencing the impact of those delays. Coney is trying to get to Philadelphia for a conference and is supposed to go catch a connecting flight out of Atlanta.

Coney has been delayed for 4.5 hours, but she is staying positive.

“It was a little expected because Delta told us yesterday. It has been a slow process. But it was actually anticipated so that made the pain a little bit less,” she said.

If you are heading to TIA to catch a flight or pick someone up, make sure you check the status of the flight before you leave on the airport’s website.