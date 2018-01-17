How to order Harry Potter secret menu drinks at Starbucks

By Published:
Universal Orlando

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You can now get a taste of Harry Potter’s world at Starbucks, that’s if you know the recipe.

According to CNN, Starbucks reportedly has a secret menu with three drinks inspired by the books and films.

According to the unofficial Starbucks secret menu site, they are the Butterbeer Latte, Butterbeer Frappuccino and Harry Potter’s Pumpkin Juice.

But, here’s the thing, you just can’t go in and ask for them by name, you have to know how to order them.

For example, to get a Butterbeer Frappuccino, ask for a creme frappuccino with three pumps each of caramel and toffee nut syrups and caramel drizzle on the top.

Check the Starbucks secret menu site for the rest of the recipes.

