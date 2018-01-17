HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Betty White turns 96

WCMH Published:
FILE - In this April 26, 2015, file photo, Betty White accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday, April 26, 2015, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH) — This Golden Girl gets another candle on her birthday cake.

Betty White turns is 96 years young Wednesday!

According to CNN, the 6-time Emmy winner told Parade magazine that the secret to a long life is to “accentuate the positive, not the negative.”

As for her diet, she says her favorite items include vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”

White’s career has lasted more than seven decades with appearances on both the small and big screen.

There’s still one major item on White’s bucket list and that is meeting Robert Redford.

White says she tries to meet the actor every year, but has yet to do so.

