Flu outbreaks reported in Tampa Bay area counties

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health is dealing with several outbreaks of the flu in undisclosed locations throughout Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

According to the department’s website, “flu season is well underway with steady and sharp increases in activity over the past several weeks.”

Documents show at least five outbreaks have been reported in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, respectively.

Right now, the state indicates there are 12 flu outbreaks at schools, 8 flu outbreaks at day cares, 3 outbreaks in jails, 48 outbreaks in nursing homes/long-term care facilities and one outbreak in a healthcare facility.

Department of health officials won’t release specific outbreak information, citing state law.

