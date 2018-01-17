Florida girl, 5, whose cancer battle went viral after photo with grandfather passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WFLA) – A little girl from Gulf Breeze who touched many hearts during her battle with cancer has died, her family said on Facebook Monday evening.

In December, shortly after she turned five, Braylynn Lawhon was diagnosed with a Diffuse Intrinsic Pointing Glioma tumor (DIPG), an aggressive form of brain cancer. Doctors said Braylynn may live a year, but she entered hospice in early January after experiencing complications.

Braylynn’s story went viral earlier this month when her family shared a heart-wrenching photo of the young girl with her grandfather, 49-year-old Sean Peterson, as he cried beside her hospital bed said his final goodbyes. Peterson himself suffers from bone marrow cancer and ALS.

Braylynn’s mother Ally Parker wrote on Facebook, “In a few days I will have to bury this beautiful little girl. Months, maybe even weeks, later, I will have to bury my father. Both of my heroes, gone, within the same year…”

The post brought many across the world to tears and led to an outpouring of support for Braylynn’s family.

Days later, the family announced Braylynn passed away.

“Princess Braylynn has left us,” her mother wrote on Facebook Monday evening. “She can finally enter her kingdom. She fought so hard for so long, she exceeded everyone’s expectations. I will post funeral arrangements once they have been made.”

A GoFundMe was created to support the family at this time.