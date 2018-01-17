Flight cancellations: Winter weather forces cancellations, delays at Tampa International Airport

Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly a quarter of flights out of Tampa International Airport were either canceled or delayed Wednesday as freezing temperatures sweep across several states.

There are currently 107 delays and 35 cancellations affecting departures and arrivals to the airport, according to FlightAware.com.

Leading the way in cancellations are major cities like Boston, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Raleigh-Durham and Newark, said Danny Valentine, the airport’s spokesperson.

Click here to see if your flight has changed.  

 

