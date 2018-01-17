Fire safety at sea is a priority for Tampa Bay area boat fleet owner

(WFLA) – It’s a hazard mariners fear the most: fire at sea.

As seen with the “Tropical Breeze” shuttle, fire can sweep through a boat in an instant, putting lives at risk.

Passengers called 911 in a panic.

“We need the Coast Guard. The boat is on fire. Everybody’s trying to get out of the water,” said one caller.

Boats leave from Johns Pass almost every day, filled with people hoping to spot dolphin, to catch fish or just enjoy the sunset. Every passenger gets instructions on what to do if there is an emergency.

The inferno forced Sunday afternoon gamblers into the chilly water.

One person died and 15 went to a hospital.

“I think most mariners would agree, when we go offshore, a fire at sea is pretty much a worst case scenario,” said Dylan Hubbard from Hubbard’s Marina in Madeira Beach.

Raised in a sea-going family who’s owned commercial boats for decades, Hubbard invited us aboard one of 13 vessels they own.

He said working closely with the Coast Guard keeps voyages safe.

“Our crew and captains, well experienced, well trained and they know exactly what to do in case of an emergency,” said Hubbard.

Safety starts with two passenger briefings, one on shore and one on board.

It includes life jacket use and what to do if there is a fire. Hubbard pointed out fire extinguishers, ready if needed.

He praises the efforts of the casino shuttle captain.

“The captain did everything in his power to keep the guest safety at the forefront,” said Hubbard.

“If he didn’t turn around, the fire could have spread much quicker. They would have been further from shore,” he said.

Monthly drills keep his crew members at their best. Coast Guard inspections make sure they’re doing it right.

Keeping your cool during a fire can save your life.

“It’s something that creates a panic and when people panic, they stop thinking,” said Hubbard.

Aboard the fleet of Hubbard boats, they actually carry more safety equipment that they will likely never need.

But as Dylan Hubbard puts it, it’s better to have it and not need it.

